Seattle welcomed 50 new U.S. citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the Seattle Public Library Tuesday. The event was part of National Library Week.

Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Seattle District Special Adviser Libby Varshay administered the oath of Allegiance during a 2 p.m. ceremony.

Hema Malhotra was at the ceremony with her husband and kids. She has been in the country for most of her adult life and calls the U.S. her home.

Malhotra said the process of becoming a U.S. citizen took around 15 years to complete and was excited to make it official on Tuesday.

“I feel great,” Malhotra said. “Now I feel like there’s a stamp that I’m from this country 100% and this is where the rest of my life is going to be.”

As part of a partnership, the city of Seattle and USCIS provide citizenship information at libraries and community centers, promote immigrant civic integration, help raise awareness about scam avoidance, and present naturalization information sessions.