5-year-old Corbin has finally received his new heart. On October 2 at 6:30 p.m. Corbin went into a 10-hour surgery that saved his life.

After the surgery, Corbin experienced rejection, acute kidney failure, collapsed lungs, and reintubation. However, Corbin's infections decreased just as he began to fight rejection.

The video shows Corbin being able to sit up for the very first time, and he is expected to be discharged from the CICU soon.

The road up to this point has been difficult for Corbin, who had spent nine months of the past year on the sixth floor of the Seattle Children's Hospital.

He passed the days playing board games with his grandma and little sister, Charlotte, as they waited for the call to come.

"This is his world," said Mallory Fisher, Corbin's mom. "We live here."

The call they were waiting for was for a heart to be be transplanted into Corbin's little body.

Mallory found out when she was just four months pregnant that Corbin had congenital heart disease. He had his first heart surgery at only eight days old and has undergone more than 30 procedures in his five years of life.

Without a transplant, Corbin's outlook was grim.

“He might have a year or two," Mallory said wiping away tears. "It's very hard."

That's why this summer Mallory decided her beloved boy would live as "normal" of a life as possible, even if it's from his hospital room. That meant setting up an old-fashioned lemonade stand in his doorway.

Corbin sells his fresh squeezed lemonade to doctors, nurses, and his fellow patients as they make the rounds on the sixth floor.

The asking price for a cup is a sticker and a smile.

Mallory says it helps make life more enjoyable for her son and gives her an opportunity to talk with other parents who are experiencing hardships of their own.

"That's the best part to me. It gives us a chance to talk about what we're all going through. It allows us to be supportive on one another," she said.

When the lemonade runs out, Corbin's room doubles as a tattoo parlor. He patiently applies temporary tattoos with a damp cloth and counts the seconds out loud before they can be revealed. A quick look at any exposed skin on Corbin's floor reveals he is definitely leaving his mark.

Nurses like Emily Bruno have tats up and down their arms.

"It makes us all smile," said Bruno. "Corbin is just the most enjoyable kid to take care of. We deal with some very serious issues up here, but you can't be in a bad mood when Corbin is around."

It's far from a normal life -- but for a little while everyday life for Corbin Fisher is pretty sweet -- turning lemons into lemonade.

Corbin's uncle created a GoFundMe account to help with the family's ongoing expenses.

© 2018 KING