We know you're planning out your weekend, but why not try to find something to do that has an impact?
1. Pack food with the Chicken Soup Brigade
Hosted by The World is Fun
July 8
Ongoing Opportunity
210 South Lucile Street
Seattle, WA 98290
Come and join the Chicken Soup Brigade in the Kitchen and help pack meals for their pick-up and delivery. The goal of the Brigade is to improve the nutritional health of individuals living with chronic conditions by providing medically appropriate food for those who are in medical need.
2. Get outside in the summer sun in Redmond’s Forests
Hosted by Forterra
July 8 9:00 a.m.
Hartman Park
9877 174th St NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Have a passion for the outdoors, gardening or native plants? If you answered yes to any or all of those, this might be the perfect volunteer opportunity for you. Bring a good pair of shoes and gloves to help rid Hartman Park of invasive weeds to help the native foliage thrive.
3. Work with and comfort kids who have experienced the loss of a loved one
Hosted by Providence Hospice of Seattle
July 13 – July 15
Camp Erin King County
Carnation, WA 98014
The loss of a loved one changes a person’s life, especially when that person is a child. Camp Erin offers grief counseling mixed with traditional camp activities to help kids grieve and recover. They need caring volunteers to join them over their long-weekend camp experience.
4. Educate people about healthy living with the American Heart Association
Hosted by the American Heart Association
July 10 6:00 p.m.
3211 Harborview Dr
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
If you are a people-person and have an interest in healthy living, then head to Summer Sounds with the American Heart Association and CHI Franciscan. They will have a booth to educate the public about cholesterol, including awareness, healthy habits, and how you can reduce high cholesterol levels. And they need your help to man the booth.
5. Join in on summer field trip fun
Hosted by Turning Point Seattle
July 3 – July 26
1315 N 160th Street
Shoreline, WA 98133
Help disadvantaged Shoreline Elementary students and their teachers on hands-on field trips during the month of July. They will build forts at Discovery Park, hike the Wolf Tree nature trail, visit the Seattle Aquarium, the Woodland Park Zoo, MOHAI, the Museum of Flight and the Edmonds Spray Park. Join in on the fun!