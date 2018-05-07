We know you're planning out your weekend, but why not try to find something to do that has an impact?

1. Pack food with the Chicken Soup Brigade

Hosted by The World is Fun

July 8

Ongoing Opportunity

210 South Lucile Street

Seattle, WA 98290

Come and join the Chicken Soup Brigade in the Kitchen and help pack meals for their pick-up and delivery. The goal of the Brigade is to improve the nutritional health of individuals living with chronic conditions by providing medically appropriate food for those who are in medical need.

2. Get outside in the summer sun in Redmond’s Forests

Hosted by Forterra

July 8 9:00 a.m.

Hartman Park

9877 174th St NE

Redmond, WA 98052

Have a passion for the outdoors, gardening or native plants? If you answered yes to any or all of those, this might be the perfect volunteer opportunity for you. Bring a good pair of shoes and gloves to help rid Hartman Park of invasive weeds to help the native foliage thrive.

3. Work with and comfort kids who have experienced the loss of a loved one

Hosted by Providence Hospice of Seattle

July 13 – July 15

Camp Erin King County

Carnation, WA 98014

The loss of a loved one changes a person’s life, especially when that person is a child. Camp Erin offers grief counseling mixed with traditional camp activities to help kids grieve and recover. They need caring volunteers to join them over their long-weekend camp experience.

4. Educate people about healthy living with the American Heart Association

Hosted by the American Heart Association

July 10 6:00 p.m.

3211 Harborview Dr

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

If you are a people-person and have an interest in healthy living, then head to Summer Sounds with the American Heart Association and CHI Franciscan. They will have a booth to educate the public about cholesterol, including awareness, healthy habits, and how you can reduce high cholesterol levels. And they need your help to man the booth.

5. Join in on summer field trip fun

Hosted by Turning Point Seattle

July 3 – July 26

1315 N 160th Street

Shoreline, WA 98133

Help disadvantaged Shoreline Elementary students and their teachers on hands-on field trips during the month of July. They will build forts at Discovery Park, hike the Wolf Tree nature trail, visit the Seattle Aquarium, the Woodland Park Zoo, MOHAI, the Museum of Flight and the Edmonds Spray Park. Join in on the fun!

