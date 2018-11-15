November 17 is National Take a Hike Day — and the weather this Saturday looks to be cooperating. So grab a friend and pick one of these 5 hikes to enjoy the great outdoors before winter settles in.

Don't let the name deter you. 'Deadhorse' is logger-speak for fallen timber that was never harvested. This urban hike in southeast Seattle is a one-mile, roundtrip trail that highlights the natural beauty tucked behind the hustle and bustle of the big city.

This old-growth forest between Snohomish and Monroe is bursting with fall colors this time of year. The park has a network of trails, so you can customize your hike to be as long or short as you'd like.

This short hike in Aberdeen is one of the "Top 10 Tiny Treks" recommended by Washington State Parks. The hike is ADA-compliant and known as a bird-lover's paradise.

This trek made our list of Best Winter Hikes in Washington state. The trail is flat and easy, and dripping with bright moss this time of year, according to the Washington Trails Association.

This hike in southwest Washington boasts of Sasquatch sightings and made our recent list of Most Haunted Hikes. But don't let that scare you. Just be warned: this hike isn't for beginners. Washington Trails Association says the last leg is steep, but the view is well worth it.

