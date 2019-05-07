Tag along with KING 5's Mimi Jung and Jake Whittenberg as they visit five islands in five days on KING 5 Mornings July 8-12 from 4:30-9 a.m.

Orcas Island

KING

Where it is: Orcas is the largest of four islands in the San Juans. It’s the furthest north of San Juan, Shaw, and Lopez islands.

How to get there: Washington State Ferry routes run from Anacortes to the terminal in Orcas. Reservations are recommended, especially in summer. It’s about an hour-long ferry ride.

What to do: Summit Mount Constitution, hike in Moran State Park, check out shops and restaurants in Eastsound.

Whidbey Island

KING

Where it is: An incredibly long island, Whidbey’s southern tip is east of Mukilteo, and its northern tip stretches east of La Conner.

How to get there: Take a 20-minute Washington State Ferries ride from Mukilteo to Clinton. Alternatively, you could drive over Fidalgo Island and Deception Pass to get to the island from the north end.

What to do: Stroll through quaint downtown Langley, tour a local farm like Eckholm Farm outside Coupeville, and drive the whole island tip to tip to see diverse landscape.

RELATED: Five tips for a memorable trip to Deception Pass Bridge

RELATED: Small town on Whidbey Island is becoming kissing capital of the Northwest

Anderson Island

KING

Where it is: Anderson Island is nestled in the South Sound between Steilacoom, McNeil Island, and Beachcrest.

How to get there: The ferry to Anderson Island, which is operated by Pierce County Ferry, leaves from Steilacoom and takes 20 minutes.

What to do: Visit the historic Johnson farm, take a beach walk, and birdwatch for loons, herons, or eagles.

RELATED: Just a Ferry Away: Anderson Island is an escape from city life

Camano Island

KING

Where it is: Camano Island is located in the crook of Whidbey Island just east of Stanwood.

How to get there: Drive east on State Route 532 from Stanwood to get on Camano Island from the north end.

What to do: Take in the views at Cama Beach or Camano Island state parks, sink your toes in the sand at Iverson Spit, and eat local at the Camano Commons Farmers Market.

Vashon Island

KING

Where it is: South of downtown Seattle and north of Tacoma, Vashon is accessible from several areas across Puget Sound.

How to get there: Washington State Ferries operates three routes to Vashon: one from Fauntleroy in West Seattle to the north end of the island, one from Southworth in Kitsap County to the same terminal, and one from Point Defiance in Tacoma to Tahlequah on the south side of the island. Those routes take 20 minutes, 10 minutes, and 15 minutes, respectively.

What to do: Check out the iconic “bicycle in a tree,” visit the historic lighthouse, and taste wine or beer at one of the island’s wineries or breweries.

RELATED: Get an inside look at Ted Watson's own Vashon Island getaway

RELATED: Have a staycation on Vashon Island