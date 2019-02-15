Help small businesses after the snow

The snow days that Western Washington has seen over the past couple of weeks have impacted small businesses. They're hoping that people will venture out this Valentine's Day weekend to make up for lost shopping days.

More potential affordable housing abuses

Investigative reporter Chris Ingalls reveals potential abuses of the largest affordable housing program in King County, the Issaquah Highlands development.

How to help birds injured during the snow storm

The Sarvey Wildlife Care Center in Arlington has gotten many calls for injured birds during the snow storm. Some of the injuries happened because birds thought road salt was seed or mistakenly flying into windows because of the glare from the snow.

Tacoma might eliminate curbside recycling

Now that China is no longer accepting as many plastics from the U.S., the Tacoma City Council is considering eliminating curbside recycling pickup and making changes to its overall recycling program

Sunshine may be on the way

We might see the sun this weekend after weeks of snow. There may be some rain showers on Saturday, but Sunday looks like it will be partly sunny.