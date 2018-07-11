Too close to call
One of the most competitive races in Washington state is too close to call. After initial counts, Democrat Kim Schrier has a lead over republican Dino Rossi for the 8th Congressional District.
Block on future grocery taxes
An initiative which looks to block future taxes on grocery items in Washington state, including soda, is passing with more than 55 percent of the vote.
Carbon initiative faces rejection
Carbon fees Initiative 1631, which aims to reduce pollution by implementing a $15 per ton fee on carbon emissions, failed after more than 55 percent of Washington voters rejected it.
Cantwell elected for fourth term
Voters approved U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell for a fourth term Tuesday evening. Cantwell captured 58.6 percent of the vote over challenger Susan Hutchison after initial returns.
Voters approve gun safety initiative
Voters approved gun safety I-1639, which raises the purchase age of semi-automatic rifles to 21, and requires enhanced background checks and a waiting period similar to what's required for handguns.