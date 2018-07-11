Too close to call

One of the most competitive races in Washington state is too close to call. After initial counts, Democrat Kim Schrier has a lead over republican Dino Rossi for the 8th Congressional District.

Read More.

Block on future grocery taxes

An initiative which looks to block future taxes on grocery items in Washington state, including soda, is passing with more than 55 percent of the vote.

Read More.

Carbon initiative faces rejection

Carbon fees Initiative 1631, which aims to reduce pollution by implementing a $15 per ton fee on carbon emissions, failed after more than 55 percent of Washington voters rejected it.

Read More.

Cantwell elected for fourth term

Voters approved U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell for a fourth term Tuesday evening. Cantwell captured 58.6 percent of the vote over challenger Susan Hutchison after initial returns.

Read More.

Voters approve gun safety initiative

Voters approved gun safety I-1639, which raises the purchase age of semi-automatic rifles to 21, and requires enhanced background checks and a waiting period similar to what's required for handguns.

Read More >

© 2018 KING