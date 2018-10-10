Capital gains tax pitch

Washington state’s superintendent of public instruction unveiled his 2019-2021 budget, which includes a pitch for an 8 percent capital gains tax that would raise $1 billion a year and impact approximately 53,000 households.

Read More.

Providing shelter

An auditor’s report suggests the City of Seattle consider using large tents to quickly expand the number of available shelter beds. But some are questioning whether that would be the best option.

Read More.

Blame the trains

City leaders in Blaine say lengthy inspections for trains running from Canada through the border town are causing traffic backups and putting the people who are being forced to wait at risk.

Read More.

Long-distance caring

A Lynnwood woman who was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2016 met the bone marrow donor who saved her life for the first time. The two joined Take 5 to talk about the experience.

Read More.

Hawks fans in London

Seahawks fans say they are excited to watch their team take on the Raiders in London on Sunday. KING 5’s Paul Silvi caught up with some of them who were taking in the sights ahead of the game.

Read More.

© 2018 KING