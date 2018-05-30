Housing for the homeless

The city of Seattle has created over 5,000 affordable housing units over the past decade. Mayor Jenny Durkan says she wants to increase the number of bridge housing and shelter units by 25 percent in the next 90 days.

School shooting game removed

Bellevue-based Valve Software will no longer offer a video game that simulates school shootings. More than 150,000 people signed an online petition to have the game blocked.

Buying flood risk homes

Pierce County is buying flood risk and damaged properties along the lower Puyallup River, Clear Creek, and Carbon River. Homeowners got the OK to build in the flood zones before zoning regulations changed.

A legacy through kindness

A Bellingham man’s legacy is living on through random acts of kindness. Steve Brewster amassed a fortune of about $1 million with no one to give it to, so he left it to everyone.

Northbound I-5 closed this weekend

WSDOT plans to close all lanes of northbound I-5 from the West Seattle Bridge to Olive Way this weekend to continue work on the Revive I-5 project.

