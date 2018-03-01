Lake Washington beaches closed today

Lake Washington beaches will be closed Wednesday and Thursday so Seattle Parks and Recreation can use aquatic herbicides to kill the invasive weed milfoil.

What areas they are treating >> kng5.tv/BeachesClosed5

Rabid bat bite at UW

A rabid bat bit one person at the University of Washington over the weekend and officials believe several others may have been exposed to the animal. Anyone who may have come in contact with the bat is being asked to seek medical attention immediately.

Where the bat was found >> kng5.tv/RabitBatBite5

Good use of taxpayer money?

Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold says the sweeps of unauthorized homeless encampments in the city last year was an efficient use of taxpayer money. More than 100 encampments around Seattle have been swept so far in 2018.

How much was spent last year >> kng5.tv/HomelessSweeps5

Baby wolverines near Mount Rainier

Baby wolverines were photographed in the South Cascades for the first time in over 50 years. Cameras were set up near den entrances and photographed a wolverine pair with two babies.

See the photos >> kng5.tv/BabyWolverines5

​​​​​​​

Taylor Swift surprises girl fighting cancer​​​​​​​

Taylor Swift surprised a 13-year-old Federal Way girl battling cancer before performing in Seattle Tuesday night.

How South King Fire and Rescue helped >> kng5.tv/TaylorSwiftSuprise5

Also see >> Seattle local forecast​

​​​​​​​

© 2018 KING