5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Eviction moratorium extended; Fall starts Wednesday; J&J vaccine supply; Snohomish County school quarantine; Edmonds school mask rules.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan extended the moratorium on residential and commercial evictions through Jan. 15, 2022, her office announced Tuesday.

This is the sixth extension of the moratorium since the coronavirus pandemic hit the region in March 2020. Read more

Autumn officially starts Wednesday at 12:21 p.m. After a spectacular last day of summer, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers.

The week ends with more sunshine and temperatures reaching back into the mid-70s. Read more

The clock is ticking for certain employees to get vaccinated in time to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their last dose.

The only COVID-19 vaccine left that would allow people to be fully vaccinated before the Oct. 18 deadline is Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, there is an adequate supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Read more

In early September, Snohomish County recorded 367 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases involving childcare, schools and youth sports.

Consequently, more than 2,000 close contacts were identified and resulted in quarantines among students, according to the local health department. Read more

The Washington State Department of Health does not require masks to be worn outdoors in school settings, but the Edmonds School District is taking extra precautions.

The school district requires students to wear masks indoors and outdoors, but also introduced "mask breaks" to give students a chance to get some fresh air.

Administrators acknowledged some parents might not like the stricter policy, but said they believe maximizing masking will minimize school closures due to COVID-19. Read more

