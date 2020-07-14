5 things you need to know Tuesday

Police budget proposal; School removes 'Rebels' mascot; Alaska Airlines plane hero; FDA hand sanitizer warning; Seattle singer Lady A responds to lawsuit.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is blasting the city council's plan to cut the police department’s budget by 50% and instead wants to transfer some police functions to other departments, such as parking enforcement.

Durkan said a total of $76 million will be cut out of the Seattle Police Department's budget, which is currently about $400 million.

Seven of Seattle's nine council members said they would support cutting the department's budget by half and reallocate money to other services. Read more

Kirkland's Juanita High School will remove the "Rebels" as their school mascot, effective immediately.

The Lake Washington superintendent made the announcement during Monday's school board meeting, saying the old name and image did not align with the policies and values of the district.

The school's new mascot will be determined by a student vote. Read more

Pilots diverted a flight from Seattle to Chicago on Saturday after a man made death threats to other passengers.

Another man on that flight is being hailed a hero for his quick actions. Everett James, of Chicago, didn't hesitate to help the airline crew detain the belligerent suspect.

Port of Seattle police arrested the suspect after the plane returned to Sea-Tac. Read more

The Food and Drug Administration is adding more products to its list of hand sanitizers to avoid because of potential toxicity.

A total of 59 hand sanitizing products have now tested positive for methanol contamination, with some already recalled. Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin. It can also potentially be deadly when ingested.

Seattle singer Anita White, who has gone by Lady A for decades, is involved in a lawsuit with the country band formerly known as Lady Antebellum over naming rights.

The local blues singer is calling out the country group for taking her name -- and then suing her for rights.