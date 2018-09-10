Bethel schools overcrowded

Bethel district officials say their schools are too full and want to change district boundaries to fix the problem. A boundary advisory committee will make recommendations to the Bethel School Board in December.

Read More.

Tolling our streets

Rideshare company Uber is encouraging the City of Seattle to establish congestion pricing in highly trafficked areas, such as downtown. Uber plans to spend a portion of $10 million to lobby for the change.

Read More.

Dropped charges

Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a former Bellevue police officer who served jail time for an alleged assault, citing a sophisticated ruse by the accuser. The former officer once faced seven criminal charges.

Read More.

Life-or-death warning

A Nobel Prize-winning climate panel is urging world leaders to keep global warming from increasing by more than 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Limiting warming to 0.9 degrees from now means the world can keep "a semblance" of the ecosystems we have.

Read More.

A speedy trip to Canada

How would you like to travel between Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, B.C. in two hours? Officials are meeting for the second time this year to consider the plan for an ultra-high-speed rail line that would accomplish just that.

Read More >

© 2018 KING