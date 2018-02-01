Starbucks stores closing for training

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores for racial bias training Tuesday afternoon. It comes after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia store in April.

Other changes Starbucks has made >> kng5.tv/StarbucksTraining5

Mary’s Place first permanent shelter

The nonprofit Mary’s Place has a new permanent location to help homeless families. The Burien location used to be a drug and alcohol recovery center.

How many people can stay there >> kng5.tv/MarysPlaceBurien5

'Healing Veterans’ at UW

A new exhibit at the University of Washington is drawing attention to preventing veteran suicides. The display shows veterans working together to heal the human spirit.

See the photos >> kng5.tv/HealingVeterans5

Helping orcas near San Juan Island

NOAA has expanded a voluntary “no-go zone” for boats off the west side of San Juan Island. The area one of the popular locations orcas find Chinook salmon.

Where the zone is located >> kng5.tv/BoatFreeZone5

'Whirlwind’ at Lake Sammamish

A “whirlwind” tossed picnic tables into the water and sent rafts flying at Lake Sammamish Monday. Peter Barnes recorded the event and said it began as a waterspout before it moved onto land.

Watch the video >> kng5.tv/LakeSammamishWhirlwind5

