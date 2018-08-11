Vital records backlogged

Hundreds of thousands of gun registration forms that police say are vital to safety are backlogged at the Department of Licensing because employees must manually enter the paper forms into a computer.

Decision in the 8th

Democrat Kim Schrier defeated Republican Dino Rossi in the 8th Congressional District race after a second round of election results. Schrier will be the first Democrat to hold the 8th District.

Whale watching ban

A group tasked with coming up with solutions to save Pacific Northwest orcas recommends banning commercial whale watching for three to five years in an effort to reduce boat noise so orcas can better hunt for food.

Looming cuts

Everett Public Schools says it’s facing layoffs if the state Legislature doesn’t offer districts more options to collect funding around local levies. The layoffs hinge on whether the Legislature provides new funding during the winter session.

A changing skyline

Seattle's ever-changing skyline is in for a whole new look thanks to a world-renowned developer coming to town. Three new projects are in the works in the downtown core that are certain to turn heads.

