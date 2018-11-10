No garbage pickup

Waste Management canceled garbage collection Thursday for many King and Snohomish County customers because their trucks run on compressed natural gas from Puget Sound Energy. PSE is asking customers to conserve energy after a pipeline ruptured in Canada.

Read More.

Sudden paralysis

Five children in Western Washington have been hospitalized for sudden paralysis of one or more limbs. They are now being evaluated for acute flaccid myelitis, a rare condition that affects the nervous system.

Read More.

The Dome reopens

The Tacoma Dome has been one of the city's most visible landmarks since it opened in 1983. The Dome was closed all summer for a $30 million renovation. It reopens Thursday in time for the annual RV show.

Read More.

Goats on the ledge

Mountain goats have been spotted on top of Rattlesnake Ledge near North Bend weeks after they were relocated to the area from Olympic National Park. Officials recommend staying about 50 yards away from the goats and ask hikers not to feed them.

Read More.

Welcome to Boo-coda

Every October, things get a little scary in Bucoda, Washington. Since 2009, the town has officially changed its name to "BOO-coda" to advertise its haunted house. But there’s a new twist this year.

Read More.

© 2018 KING