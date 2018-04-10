Still a good chance for El Nino

The latest report from the Climate Prediction Center shows there's still a decent chance for an El Nino winter in Washington. That means we could see see above normal temperatures and lower precipitation between December and February.

Establishing passenger rights

Congress passed an FAA bill that could improve your experience on commercial flights. The FAA Reauthorization Bill sets standards for legroom, bans voice calls, and includes several safety measures.

Beware of voter scam

Washington state residents are being warned not to share personal information with people posing as TurboVote representatives. Several people have reported receiving calls from the voter registration and reminder text company.

Funding for scientists

The University of Washington is launching an effort that will help fund scientists who are working on real world problems. EarthLab will give scientists more time to collaborate with businesses and non-profits outside of the classroom and lab.

Community diaper drive

KING 5's Michelle Li is preparing to welcome a baby boy! To celebrate, she's hosting a diaper drive with local nonprofit WestSide Baby. Michelle will be taking donations at the University Village QFC on Thursday from 3-6 p.m.

