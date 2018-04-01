Small bugs have big impact on wildfires

Roughly 2.7 million acres of forest are considered vulnerable to wildfires in Eastern Washington. Much of the vulnerable areas are infested with insects which kill trees and fuel the fires.

How many trees they’ve killed >> kng5.tv/BugInfestation5

“We just want to protect our kids”

More parents are looking into online alternatives for their kid’s education. Jeff Bush, the head of a virtual school in Washington state, says they are getting more inquiries after recent school shootings and bullying.

How it works >> kng5.tv/SkypeForSchool5

‘Vigilantes’ attack man in search for missing teen

Police say a group of at least six “vigilantes” kidnapped and beat up a man they believed was a suspect in Lily Christopherson’s disappearance. The 15-year-old was reported missing from Bonney Lake on May 9.

What police say happened >> kng5.tv/MissingTeen5

Massive cruise ship christened in Seattle

One of the largest cruise ships in the world will call Seattle home this summer. The 168,028-ton Norwegian Bliss arrived Wednesday and is the first ship to be christened in Seattle.

Take a look at the Bliss >> kng5.tv/NorwegianBliss5

A new Dawg in town

It was one small step for a dog, one giant leap for Husky Nation. Dubs II, the Husky mascot-in-training, took his first crack at the famous Husky ‘run out’ at the east end zone at Husky Stadium.

A look at the adorable pup >> kng5.tv/NewDawgInTown5

