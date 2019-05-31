Aurora Avenue Bridge lane reductions

Containment system on Aurora Avenue Bridge during repairs.

Both directions of the Aurora Avenue Bridge will be reduced to a single lane in each direction until 5 a.m. Monday morning. This weekend will be the first of up to 10 weekend-long lane reductions to repave and repaint the bridge.

Morning clouds, afternoon sun

Overcast Seattle skyline with Space Needle.

It will be cloudy and foggy in the morning both Saturday and Sunday, but it will be mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s both days. Check the full forecast here.

What is 'June Gloom'?

Although summer is getting closer and closer, western Washington must get through the cloudy “June Gloom” weather first. High pressure off the coast develops clouds near the ocean’s surface, and light wind means not much mixing occurs, which leaves the June sky typically cloudy.

Pike Place Farmers Market pop-ups start this weekend

The Pike Place satellite farmers market starts Saturday and will run until November, and is open every day 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. There are five pop-up locations of the market during the week, including one next to the Amazon Spheres.

Sequim rallies to help eaglets

A group of neighbors in Sequim have rallied around a pair of eaglets who fell out of their nest. They worked together to return the baby birds to their nest and will continue to watch out for them in case they should fall again.