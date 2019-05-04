Revive I-5 traffic closures return to Seattle

“Revive I-5” work on southbound lanes through downtown Seattle between Spring Street and South Lucile Street begins Friday. Lane closures begin at 9 p.m. on weekends, and work will last through the summer.

Rainy weekend ahead

Get ready for a rainy weekend. The rain will start early Saturday morning and continue until mid-morning on Sunday, when some sunbreaks may come through. Saturday will also have gusty winds. Check the forecast here.

Methane bubbles offers clues to Cascadia Subduction Zone, UW study finds

UW researchers mapped 1,778 methane bubble plumes off the coast that can help them understand how a magnitude 9 earthquake and resulting tsunami may affect people nearby. Learn more about disaster preparedness at king5.com/disaster.

MoPOP 'Prince from Minneapolis' exhibit opens Saturday

A new exhibit showcases music icon, Prince, through photos, artwork, Purple Rain Tour outfits and film, and even a Prince guitar. The exhibit opens Saturday at MoPOP in Seattle and will run for the next eight months.

Ciscoe Morris' tips to bring your garden back to life

Spring is finally here, and it's time for the garden to wake up from winter. Garden guru Ciscoe Morris has some tips to help bring it back to life.