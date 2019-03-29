Cherry blossoms bloom

The cherry blossoms at the University of Washington’s Quad are expected to reach peak bloom this weekend. The Washington Park Arboretum, Point Defiance Park, and Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park are also good locations to check out the pink blooms.

Spring is in the air

As we close out the month, Seattle is on track to have the driest March in over 50 years. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60’s this weekend.

Faster license renewal

Thanks to a pilot program your wait time at the DOL office could soon be shorter. Cameras will be installed at workstations in offices so customers won't have to move between several counters while renewing their license.

New T-Mobile Park field

A holiday light spectacle that brought 300,000 people to T-Mobile Park forced Mariners staff to resod the ballpark just one year after the field was rebuilt for the first time. The field crew started in January, putting in long hours to ensure it was ready for Opening Day on Thursday.

Get Konnected

Join KING 5 at The Paramount on April 23 and get KONNECTED with your community. Mix and mingle with nearly 40 nonprofits and 1,000 like-minded Seattleites, and sample from some of the city’s best restaurants. KONNECTED is sponsored by Premera Blue Cross and Reach Now.

