Lane reductions on Aurora Bridge

Containment system on Aurora Avenue Bridge during repairs.

WSDOT

There will only be one lane open in either direction on the Aurora Bridge as crews do repair work for a second weekend. The on-ramp from Fremont Avenue North and the off-ramp to Raye Street will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday. The work is weather dependent.

Sunny weather

KING

Saturday will see clouds in the morning that should burn off by the afternoon, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Sunday will be warmer, with more sunshine and temperatures that may hit 80 on Father’s Day.

What to do if you see smoke, fire on the trail

Washington’s wildfire season has started and there have already been more than 300 fire starts this year. Don’t ignore any smoke you see on the trail, and pay attention to bodies or water or large areas of exposed rock in case you are caught in an emergency while hiking.

Tour the state's tall ship

Tour Washington state’s official tall ship, the Lady Washington, in Tacoma this weekend. The 112-feet-long replica was built in Aberdeen and has been used in many TV shows and movies.

Watch aerobatic pilots in vintage planes

Consider taking Dad to the 21st Annual Olympic Airshow this weekend for Father's Day. Vintage planes and aerobatic pilots will soar overhead, and a motorcycle drill team will present the flag. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.