5 Things you need to know this weekend

Washington hits goal of 45,000 daily doses; 520 closed this weekend; Foster care investigation; Point Roberts struggles through pandemic; Dr. Biden visits Washington

Washington state has reached its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day, for seven days in a row.

The department of health said the state hit its goal on Wednesday, March 3. As of Friday, more than 1.8 million vaccine doses have been administered. Read more

All lanes of the State Route 520 floating bridge across Lake Washington will be closed this weekend.

Crews will install the final 30 concrete girders for the new freeway lid in Montlake during the closure.

Drivers are advised to use I-90 or delay travel until 520 reopens. Read more

Washington state spent $37,000 in one month caring for a foster child, a KING 5 investigation found.

One lawmaker says the state’s foster care program is dysfunctional and relies too much on group homes to care for foster children, instead of placing kids into approved foster homes. Read more

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Washington state next week.

She will visit two military bases: Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

On Tuesday, March 9, the first lady will speak with military families about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

A year into the coronavirus pandemic, residents and business owners of Point Roberts, Wash. are pleading for better border access between the U.S. and Canada.

Residents are now exempt from taking a COVID-19 test at each border, but some say they are being denied essential trips and the town is struggling without tourists. Read more

