Dune Peninsula park opens

Tacoma’s new Dune Peninsula park opens Saturday after three years of construction. The 55-acre park has a lawn for concerts and a paved “Frank Herbert Trail” loop. Visitors can also follow a series of six slides to journey to the marina from the 50-foot tall bridge that connects Point Defiance Park with Ruston Way.

Clouds and cooling temps

Summer may “officially” start after the Fourth of July, but that won’t be the case this year. Expect cooling temperatures, clouds, and a few rain showers this weekend. Temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees.

New laws in effect

July means hundreds of new Washington laws will go into effect. Changes include new high school graduation requirements, protection from surprise medical bills, and a ban on undetectable guns.

Seattle Street Food Festival

Eat your way through Pacific Northwest cuisine at the Seattle Street Food Festival in South Lake Union. The event features four blocks of street food makers, a music stage, and admission is free.

Outdoor movie season

Grab a blanket and your favorite snacks and watch a movie under the stars. Check out our outdoor movie guide to catch a flick at one of two dozen locations across Puget Sound.

