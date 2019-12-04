To infinity and beyond

“Destination Moon,” the Apollo 11 exhibit at Seattle’s Museum of Flight opens this weekend. The exhibit features Buzz Aldrin’s visor and gloves, the first space suits, and the Apollo 11 Command Module.

SB I-5 closure in Seattle

All mainline southbound I-5 lanes from just south of James Street to just north of the Sixth Avenue South off-ramp will be closed Saturday night between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. The westbound I-90 on-ramp and Edgar Martinez/Fourth Avenue South on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

During the closure, all southbound I-5 traffic will be diverted to the collector distributor lanes.

It’s raining, it’s pouring

Rain returns this weekend with the threat for showers lingering through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50’s both days.

Tulips in bloom

Looking for a day trip? More than 300 acres of colorful tulips are in bloom in Skagit Valley. If you head up to the tulip festival, be sure to go early, don’t park in non-designated areas, and bring waterproof shoes.

You’re (probably) merging wrong

Washington State Patrol shared some tips on how to merge correctly while driving. When zipper merging, they recommend driving all the way to the end of the lane and then getting over. Don’t slow down and get over right away. You will only back up traffic.

