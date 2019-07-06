Rock 'n' Roll Marathon closes downtown and North Seattle traffic

Seattle drivers, get ready for more traffic jams Sunday - this time for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.

Several streets in downtown and North Seattle will be closed during The annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon Sunday. The race starts at 6:30 a.m. Check out the race map.

A few showers, but then the sun will come out

Aerial view of downtown Seattle districts, the waterfront and Elliott Bay on a sunny day. Seattle skyline, WA, USA.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saturday will be partly sunny with a few showers, and temperatures will be in the high 60s. Sunday will warm up with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the mid-70s. Check the full forecast here.

Fish for free this weekend in state parks

Entrance to state parks will be free this weekend and you won't need a fishing license to try your luck in park waters. Visitors will not need to pay entrance fees or have a Discover Pass to go to state parks. Anglers must follow all other fishing rules and regulations during "Free Fishing Weekend" when fishing at state parks or land owned by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Free tours of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter used in D-Day

A Washington couple bought a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter for $100 on Craigslist last year and are restoring it to turn it into a living museum. The boat was used to transport wounded soldiers during D-Day, which was 75 years ago this June. Visitors can tour the boat for free this weekend from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. outside of The Museum of History & Industry.

Celebrate 70% of the earth at Ocean Fest Tacoma

Learn about marine life at Ocean Fest Tacoma this Sunday through whale ballet, hands-on ocean sciences, kayaks, art installations and more. The event is free, and there will be a beach clean-up the day before, on June 8 for World Oceans Day.