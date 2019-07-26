New Washington laws

Hundreds of new laws go into effect Sunday. Those laws include steeper fines for HOV lane violators, removing the philosophical vaccine exemption for the measles vaccine, and increasing the statute of limitations for sexual assaults.

Snohomish County traffic

A weeks-long single-lane closure on State Route 530 begins this weekend. Drivers should expect delays between Arlington and Darrington until August 20 while crews replace a fish culvert that runs under the highway.

Summery weekend

Showers will start off Saturday but are expected to clear out in the afternoon for partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Northgate’s transformation

Several tenants in the Northgate Mall are scrambling to clear out their stores to make way for a practice facility and headquarters for the yet-to-be-named Seattle NHL team. Phased closures of the mall will go into effect in August.

Celebrate the Northwest

A slew of festivals this weekend will celebrate Northwest culture and art. The Bellevue Arts and Crafts Fair and the Alki Art Fair in West Seattle will showcase local artists and makers. The Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering in Enumclaw has Celtic entertainment, Scottish vendors, and traditional sporting events.

