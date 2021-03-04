5 Things you need to know this weekend

Vaccine hesitancy; Attacks on Asian community spotlight history of tension; Easter at a distance; Songbird salmonella outbreak sickens 6; Space debris found.

New data suggests COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy may be decreasing in Washington state as more people receive their shots.

In the Seattle metro area, 73% of unvaccinated people said they would definitely get the vaccine. That's the highest in the nation, followed closely by San Fransico with 72%.

Among the 50 states, only Vermont ranked higher than Washington in vaccine enthusiasm. Read more

There has been a disturbing rise in reported attacks on Asian community members, both in western Washington and nationwide.

Black and Asian American communities are uniting against racism. However, there’s also a call to confront divisions between the communities.

KING 5's race and equity unit Facing Race looks at the complex history that includes times of tension and solidarity. Read more

Churchgoers are allowed back at their place of worship this Easter, after stay-at-home orders kept celebrations at a distance last year.

Precautions are still in place at churches across Washington, including temperature checks, social distancing and mask use.

Several Puget Sound churches are also offering virtual services for those who aren't ready to attend Easter Sunday in person. Read more

At least six people in Washington state are among more than a dozen people who have become sick due to a salmonella outbreak linked to wild songbirds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said eight people have been hospitalized out of 19 reported illnesses in eight states, including Washington, Oregon and California.

Of the 13 sick people interviewed so far, nine of them reported owning a bird feeder and two people said they were in contact with a sick or dead bird. Read more

Debris from a SpaceX rocket was recovered in Grant County Friday, according to a tweet from Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office recovered a composite-overwrapped pressure vessel from private property in southwest Grant County.

Last week, SpaceX debris caused a surprise light show over the Puget Sound and beyond as a Falcon 9 rocket burned up as it sped through the upper atmosphere. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast