Weekend snow

The second major storm to hit the region will bring 4-8 inches of snow to most places. Snow will slow down Saturday afternoon followed by a bit of relief Sunday before another round moves in on Monday.

Don't abandon your car

If you get caught on the side of the road during a snowstorm, should you abandon your car? Washington State Patrol says no. Your best bet is to call state patrol and make arrangements to have the car removed.

Proper snow removal

Be careful clearing snow off of your car this weekend. Improper tools can damage the car’s paint. Use a brush to pull, not push, the snow off your car. Remove large piles of snow from your car instead of letting the wind do your dirty work for you at the peril of those behind you.

Plowing priority

Drivers were left wondering why so many streets remained covered in snow or ice following Sunday's storm. Blame our lack of annual snowfall for not having enough plows to clear all the streets in cities throughout the PNW.

Snow days

Many students have enjoyed multiple snow days already this year, which has some parents asking how missed days will impact the school calendar. See how Western Washington schools handle snow days.

