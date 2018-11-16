A show from space

One of the last major meteor showers of the year peaks this weekend. You'll be able to see about 10 to 15 meteors per hour during the Leonid shower. The best time to observe the shower is between midnight and dawn.

Weekend-long closure

All southbound lanes of State Route 99 through Seattle will be closed this weekend between the Battery Street Tunnel and South Spokane Street as crews prepare for the opening of the new tunnel.

Take a Hike Day

Saturday is National Take a Hike Day. Why not celebrate by getting outside and enjoying the great Pacific Northwest? The weather looks like it will cooperate all weekend.

Spooky conference

Historic St. Paul's church is a replica of a church in East Machias, Maine.

Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a little paranormal activity. ​The Port Gamble Ghost Conference that features investigations and ghost tours in the historic town runs through the weekend.

Northwest Response: California Wildfires

Help people affected by the California wildfires. Your donation through KING 5’s Northwest Response enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.

