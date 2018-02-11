Daylight Saving Time ends
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday. You'll get an extra hour, so why not take advantage of that time to improve the safety of your home? We made a list of things homeowners should do when the clocks turn back.
Midterm elections just days away
Midterm elections are just around the corner, and there are several big Washington races and initiatives on the ballot. If you haven't finished filling out your ballot, browse our voter's guide before mailing it in.
What to know about November weather
November in the Pacific Northwest is typically wet and windy. Our mild weather over the past several months could make trees across the region even more susceptible to the blustery weather.
Picturesque garden a must-see
While it's no secret that fall brings a special kind of beauty to the Pacific Northwest, the exquisite nature of Kubota Garden in Southeast Seattle has helped it become known as one of the most Instagrammable locations in the area.
Tacoma comic show
The 9th annual Jet City Comic Show happens at the Tacoma Convention Center this weekend. The goal of the weekend-long convention has been to provide an affordable, family-friendly event for comic book fans.