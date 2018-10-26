A wet couple of days

After a wet couple of days in Western Washington, we should have a bit of relief from the weather on Saturday. However, another system is expected to move in on Sunday, bringing with it more even more rain.

Nightmare at Beaver Lake

Are you brave enough to wander the haunted trails of Beaver Lake in Sammamish? Nightmare at Beaver Lake is a unique haunted house experience. All the money and food donations go back to the community.

Perfect time to hike this loop

The leaves are changing, and the larches are out! It's the perfect time to check out the Heather and Maple Pass Loop before heavy snows close the North Cascades Highway for the winter.

Clear those storm drains

The return of regular rainfall in our region has emergency officials reminding people to help keep storm drains clear. They ask you regularly clean leaves and other materials away from nearby storm drains.

Showcase of young directors

What is touted as the world's largest film festival for emerging directors continues Saturday and Sunday in Seattle. NFFTY includes films by directors 24 years old and younger.

