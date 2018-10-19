Look! Up in the sky

The Orionid meteor shower should be visible through the weekend. The best viewing will be between midnight and dawn. The shower peaks on Sunday, but visibility may be limited due to a bright moon.

Read More.

Final inspection

Both directions of State Route 99 in Seattle will close this weekend so crews can perform their final scheduled inspection of the aging Alaskan Way Viaduct and pour concrete for the new tunnel.

Read More.

Ferry schedules adjusted

Ferry riders should plan to arrive at Seattle's Colman Dock at least 30 minutes before their sailing this weekend. The schedule for Saturday and Sunday was adjusted for construction work.

Read More.

Clues to the past

A new exhibit at Seattle's Nordic Museum focuses on a popular subject of Scandinavian culture: Vikings. On Saturday, the museum in Ballard debuts a new exhibit called “The Vikings Begin.” It will be open through mid-April.

Read More.

Ciscoe's spooky planter box

Halloween is less than two weeks away, but it's not too late to add a bit of flair to your home. Try adding a piece that can hang around past October 31, like a planter box. Gardener extraordinaire Ciscoe Morris has a few tips.

Read More.

© 2018 KING