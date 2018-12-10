Several construction projects are expected to clog up Seattle traffic this weekend. All but two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Olive Way will be closed for the final weekend of Revive I-5 work. The southbound lanes of State Route 99 will be shut from the south end of the Battery Street Tunnel to Spokane Street for paving work. Seattle’s Alaskan Way will also be closed Saturday night so crews can move the roadway west out from under the Viaduct. Details on each closure >> kng5.tv/OctoberTraffic

If you’re going to get outside and enjoy beautiful fall weather, this is the weekend to do it. Expect sunshine and highs in the mid 60’s both Saturday and Sunday. Complete forecast >> kng5.tv/Forecast

Metro's retro rides are back by popular demand. For $5, riders can tour the autumn leaves of east King County on a four-hour trip through the Cascade foothills aboard a historic Metro bus. How to ride >> kng5.tv/FoliageTour

What better way to celebrate fall than with apples? The Olympic Peninsula Apple & Cider Festival runs all weekend in Port Townsend, Port Ludlow, and Chimacum. Festivities include seminars, apple-themed foods, and a fire show. How to get tickets >> kng5.tv/CiderFestival

If you’re carving pumpkins this weekend, be sure you take steps to preserve it. Try cutting a hole in the bottom of the pumpkin so moisture can escape and applying olive oil to the inside to keep it from dehydrating. Get more tips to keep your jack-o’-lantern fresh >> kng5.tv/PreservePumpkin

© 2018 KING