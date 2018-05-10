Light rail service will be delayed this weekend as crews repair cracks in the tracks between the Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard stations. Trains will operate on a single track Friday night and Sunday during the day. The tracks will be completely closed Saturday, and a shuttle will run between the two stations. More details about the closure >> kng5.tv/LightRailRepairs

Saturday’s shaping up to be a nice day with sunshine and highs in the low 60’s. Fall-like weather returns Sunday with a chance of showers. Complete forecast >> kng5.tv/Forecast

Don your lederhosen or dirndl and head to Oktoberfest. Leavenworth Oktoberfest kicks off the first of three festival weekends on Saturday and Sunday. Activities include a keg tapping ceremony, German music, and of course, beer and bratwursts. Puyallup is also holding Oktoberfest this weekend. What to know before you go >> kng5.tv/LeavenworthOktoberfest

Fall has arrived, and that means slug and snail season has too. Gardening guru Ciscoe Morris’ tips to zap those pesky creatures from your garden include using slug bait containing phosphate and creating a slug trap by leaving beer in an empty container. See Ciscoe’s other tips >> kng5.tv/SnailSeason

It’s officially pumpkin picking time. Carpinito Brothers U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Kent has over 20 acres of property, and Fairbank Farm in Edmonds has baby animals and a Tiny Tot “maize maze” making it perfect for little ones. See our other top spots for pumpkin picking >> kng5.tv/PumpkinPatches

