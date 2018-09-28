Traffic delays expected on I-5 – Repair work on I-5 in Seattle continues this weekend. Weather permitting, northbound I-5 off-ramps will be closed through Monday for repaving as the state works to wrap up the Revive I-5 project. Read More

Changes at Colman Dock – The holding lanes for drivers waiting to catch the Bremerton and Bainbridge Island ferries are smaller and have swapped sides. Changes to the holding lanes come as construction expands on the dock. Read More

Festa Italiana returns – Seattle — Festa Italiana is returning to Seattle Center for its 31st year this weekend. The event showcases Italian culture and features fun-filled activities such as celebrity chef cooking demonstrations and wine and food tastings. Read More

Stay safe in the outdoors – The return of fall brings about rain showers and the occasional storm, but when has bad weather prevented hikers in the Pacific Northwest from enjoying the great outdoors? Read tips on how you can stay safe during storms. Read More

Wooden boat festival – The Lake Union Wooden Boat Festival, which celebrates the history, the craft, and culture of wooden boats is Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will be able to hop aboard sailboats and motorboats and enjoy hands-on activities. Read More

© 2018 KING