Free health clinic – The Seattle/King County Health Clinic marks its fifth year of providing free health care for those in need. Doctors, dentists, eye care specialists and supporting volunteers have set up shop in Seattle's Key Arena for a long weekend of caring. Read More

Major road closure – Drivers should expect delays on Seattle roadways this weekend as WSDOT crews plan to close the northbound lanes of State Route 99. The closure includes the on-ramp at South Royal Brougham Way, which should re-open before the Seahawks game. Read More

Temps cooling before they warm – The last week of summer felt like fall, but the first full week of fall will feel more like summer. However, we have to get through the weekend, when temperatures will drop down to the 50s and 60s. Read More

Celebrate Oktoberfest – Seattle’s largest and oldest beer festival is back! The Fremont Oktoberfest will bring together some of the best beers around. It's happening through Sunday on the streets of Fremont. Read More

Explore the Snoqualmie Tunnel – A two-mile-long train tunnel that has been converted into a spooky hiking and biking trail is dark, damp, and you’ll wish you had extra layers even on the hottest days. Why not check it out? Read More

