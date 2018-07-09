Typical weather returns – Prepare for below-normal temperatures in Western Washington, at least for a few weeks. The seven-day forecast calls for temperatures to drop to the mid- to upper-60s, with rain for much of next week. Read More

Seahawks face a tough start – The start of the season will be tough for the Seahawks, according to Hall of Famer Walter Jones. Jones says the Hawks, who face the Broncos on Sunday, need to make big plays and score quickly and early. Read More

Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival – What could be the last Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival is this weekend. The three-day festival is more than 50 years old, and organizers are asking the community to buy in. Read More

Wooden Boat Festival – The 42nd Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival runs through the weekend. The festival features more than 300 wooden vessels, indoor and outdoor presentations and demonstrations, and a "who's who" of boat experts. Read More

Design Festival Block Party – A two-day street fair celebrating design is Saturday and Sunday in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. The Design Festival Block Party allows the design community and public to come together through installations, performances, and activities. Read More

