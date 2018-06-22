Brace yourself, Seattle – traffic is going to be even worse than usual this weekend. Southbound lanes on the Seattle viaduct, a portion of eastbound Interstate 90, and the Spokane Street Swing Bridge will all be closed this weekend. See details about each closure >> kng5.tv/WeekendTraffic

It's the first weekend of summer, and it's feeling like it outside! Expect morning clouds and afternoon sun this weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Complete forecast >> kng5.tv/Forecast

Superheroes are coming to Seattle this weekend. ACE Comic Conn will host its third ever event in the Emerald City featuring headlining guests who have appeared in a recent superhero movie or TV show. How to get tickets >> kng5.tv/ACEComicCon

Eat up, South Sound! The Taste of Tacoma will feature over 40 restaurants and vendors, live music, and cooking demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday. Parking will be limited at Point Defiance Park, so it’s recommended to take the free shuttle from Tacoma Community College. Get a sample of the festival >> kng5.tv/TasteOfTacoma

Mark this week’s summer solstice in a different way– with a midsummer celebration. Camlann Medieval Village in Carnation and Skandia Folkdance in Kenmore will both hold festivals with crafts, dancing, games, and food.

