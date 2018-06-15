It’s a great weekend for beachcombing! The Seattle and Tacoma areas will see extremely low tides this weekend. Tides are expected to measure -3.3 feet on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and -2.5 feet Sunday at 2:20 p.m. in Seattle. Why the tides are so low right now >> kng5.tv/LowTides

It’s the last weekend of spring, but it’s starting to feel like summer. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with sunny skies, and temperatures increasing each day this weekend. Check the forecast >> kng5.tv/Weather

Time to hit the trail. The transit service Trailhead Direct launches its Mailbox Peak route this weekend. Pick up the shuttle from Twin Falls Middle School in North Bend to avoid parking hassle. Trailhead Direct also offers service from Seattle and Bellevue to Mount Si and the Issaquah Alps. Plan your trip to Mailbox Peak >> kng5.tv/MailboxPeakTransit

It’s opening weekend for a new exhibit at the Seattle Art Museum that explores Native American identity through historic and modern photography. "Double Exposure" features the 19th century photographs of Edward S. Curtis alongside three modern artists to paint a complete picture of Native America. Take a tour of the exhibit with KING 5 Evening >> kng5.tv/SAMNativeArt

Cheers! Celebrate Dad at the 13th annual Washington Brewers Festival this weekend. The all-ages festival features more than 500 beers from 100 Washington breweries, food trucks, and live music. Buy tickets here >> kng5.tv/BrewersFestTix

© 2018 KING