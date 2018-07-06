Time to grab your fishing pole and head to the water! “Free Fishing Weekend” in Washington state is this weekend. No license is required, but all other rules still apply. Check regulations before you go.

Don’t forget your hiking boots either. Washington state parks are also free this weekend. You can park at any state park without a Discover Pass on Saturday and Sunday. See a full list of free days this year.

Summer’s right around the corner, but it might not feel like it this weekend. Expect showers and sunbreaks on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 60’s. Check the forecast >> kng5.tv/Forecast

Pack a picnic and take in a free concert at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. Cascadia Big Band will perform Saturday, and Highline Community Symphonic Band will play Sunday. Check out the season’s lineup here.

The Seattle International Dance Festival kicks off its 13th annual celebration this weekend. The 17-day festival features local, national, and international artists, starting with a free art, dance, and food celebration at Seattle’s Denny Park on Saturday.

