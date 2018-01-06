Drivers should brace for a major closure of I-5 through downtown Seattle this weekend. As part of WSDOT's "Revive I-5" project, all northbound lanes will be closed from the West Seattle Bridge to Olive Way starting Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday.

Springtime temperatures continue through the weekend and we could even see a few showers. Summer is now less than 3 weeks away.

The second annual Upstream Music Fest + Summit takes over most of Seattle's Pioneer Square this weekend. The Fest features more than 200 artists, most of them from the Pacific Northwest.

If you're at the beach or on a hike this weekend, you might feel the urge to touch or "rescue" what you think are orphaned newborn animals. However, it's best to keep your distance for their health. Wildlife officials say there's a good chance their mom is nearby.

And if you are in the mood for jazz, you can hear top national and regional jazz musicians at the Bellevue Jazz & Blues Festival. Some events are free.

