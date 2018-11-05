Leave yourself some extra time if you're planning a trip to downtown Seattle. There will be delays and backups on northbound I-5 between the West Seattle Bridge and downtown as WSDOT crews continue their work on the Revive I-5 project. All lanes should be back open by 5 a.m. Monday. Check the lane restrictions and ramp closures here >> kng5.tv/ReviveI5

Weather is warming up for Mother's Day weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s through Monday. Check your forecast here >> Weekend Weather

Need to keep cool during the warm weather? Seattle Beer Week is brewing this weekend, with dozens of events around the city and the Eastside. Cheers!

It could be a good weekend to take a trip across the mountains. The North Cascades Highway on SR 20 is now back open after its annual winter closure. The route is part of the Cascade Loop Scenic Byway, with majestic views of mountains, valleys, waterfalls and glaciers.

Celebrate Mom by taking her to see P!NK at KeyArena. There are still tickets left for the singer's Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

