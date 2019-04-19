Celestial events to look for this weekend

The Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks early next week, but visible this weekend.

Clear skies should make this weekend’s celestial events even more fun to watch. The Lyrid meteor shower has returned and can produce about 20 meteors per hour, and five planets will be visible with the naked eye this weekend. Try to get away from artificial light so you can see these exciting celestial events. Read more here.

More I-5 closures

Southbound lanes of I-5 will be closed again this weekend as Revive I-5 road work continues. All mainline southbound lanes just south of James Street to just north of Sixth Avenue South off-ramp will be closed Saturday night 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. The westbound I-90 on-ramp and Edgar Martinez/Fourth Avenue South on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed 10 p.m. – 8 a.m. The work is weather dependent. Two southbound I-5 exits in Tacoma will also be closed this weekend. Read more here.

Sunny and warm weekend

It looks like this weekend will be sunny and warm! Saturday and Sunday will start with a few morning clouds, but the rest of the day will be partly sunny. Temperatures should be in the mid-60s. See the full forecast here.

Pregnant Seattle council member wants city-provided child care

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda

Teresa Mosqueda is the first pregnant Seattle city council member in known history, and she is pushing for city-provided childcare for its employees. The City of Seattle does not offer childcare to its employees currently, but Mosqueda and fellow councilmember Sally Bagshaw said they think there is space for it at City Hall. Neither council member could estimate how much the program would cost or who of the approximately 10,000 city employees would be eligible for it. Read more here.

Get Konnected

