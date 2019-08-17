Road closures

The southbound I-5 lanes in Tacoma will shift to their final alignment Sunday morning. The southbound lanes will no longer be adjacent to the northbound lanes with a temporary barrier.

Northbound I-405 will be closed in downtown Bellevue on Sunday so Sound Transit crews can remove temporary columns and beams that supported the new light rail station.

One northbound and southbound lane on the Aurora Bridge in Seattle will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. so crews can clean and repaint the bridge. This closure is weather-dependent.

Morning clouds, afternoon sun

Expect morning clouds and drizzle on both Saturday and Sunday. The afternoons will turn to partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Tsunami simulators

Simulations from the Washington Geological Survey show how large tsunami waves will roll through inland waters of Washington state and how much time residents have before the waves hit. The simulation is based on calculations reflecting the energy from the earthquake, the shape of the land below the water, coastal surfaces, and other factors.

Reports of bear sightings spike

U.S. Forest Service staff have seen an increase in reports of bear sightings this summer at campsites in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. According to the forest service, much of this is happening at the Middle Fork Campground, and the bears have been attracted to the sites, because people are not properly storing their food.

Arlington Fly-In

From radio-controlled jets to hot air balloons, there’s a lot to check out during the Arlington Fly-In. Events include airshows, a drone light show, and a balloon glow field. The gates open Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m., and tickets cost $17.

