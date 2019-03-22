I-5 closure in Tukwila
The three left lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed from the I-405-SR 518 interchange to Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m. The southbound I-405 HOV bypass ramp, Southcenter Boulevard on-ramp, and Interurban Avenue South on-ramp to northbound I-5 will also be closed.
Spring is in the air
Expect off and on showers and sun breaks Saturday and partly sunny skies Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s both days.
Downtown bus change
The transit tunnel in downtown Seattle will permanently close to bus traffic Saturday. Only light rail trains will travel underground. The move means more than 800 daily bus routes will move to downtown surface streets, potentially further clogging main city corridors.
PNW gardens
It’s the first weekend of spring, and there’s plenty of free gardens to visit to check out colorful flowers. Our picks include Washington Park Arboretum, Bonhoeffer Botanical Gardens, and the Bellevue Botanical Garden.
The Center for Wooden Boats new home
Celebrate The Center for Wooden Boats’ new South Lake Union facility this weekend at a community festival. Free activities include boat rides, canoe carving demonstrations, and toy boat building.