Seattle’s newest Hall of Famer

Mariners legend Edgar Martinez is expected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend. Martinez spend his entire 18-year Major League career in Seattle, and after 10 tries on the ballot he finally made it in. Martinez will be honored during the Parade of Legends in New York on Saturday and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Read more

Break out the sunscreen

Summer is back this weekend. Expect a few morning clouds, but other than that it will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70’s to mid 80’s each day.

Read more

Heavy traffic this weekend

State Route 18 will be closed both directions between Hobart and Snoqualmie from Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 1 p.m. During the closure crews will perform maintenance near the Tiger Mountain Summit, including clearing inlets and outlets of a retention pond, repairing guardrails, and repaving.

Two lanes of eastbound I-90 will also be closed between the Denny Creek area and Snoqualmie Pass 24 hours a day, seven days a week until August. Crews have been replacing old sections of I-90 and pouring new concrete. The closure allows the concrete to cure. Drivers are advised to plan for a 30-minute delay through that area.

Several events in the Seattle area are also expected to increase traffic. Capitol Hill Block Party, a music festival, is expected to draw big crowds in Seattle Friday through Sunday, the Mariners play at T-Mobile Park on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon, and the Sounders will play Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at CenturyLink Field.

Read more

Bite of Seattle

Eat your way through the best of the Pacific Northwest this weekend at the Bite of Seattle at Seattle Center. Check out over 200 food vendors, craft beer and cider tasting, and live cooking demonstrations. Festivities run on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Read more

Sequim Lavender Festival

Love lavender? Check out over 150 lavender vendors, live music and food vendors at Sequim’s 23rd annual Lavender Festival. The street fair will take place in Carrie Blake Community Park on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Read more