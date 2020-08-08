5 things you need to know this weekend

West Seattle Bridge costs; Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome cases in Washington; Bowling alleys struggling; Asian giant hornet campaign; Mountain goats relocation.

Between $160 million to $225 million could be spent on the West Seattle Bridge program through 2021.

Noting there is a "great deal of uncertainty," the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) says that money wouldn't cover all costs associated with fully repairing or replacing the bridge.

Instead, the money will be used for bridge monitoring and testing, emergency repairs, planning and design, and traffic and travel mitigation projects.

There are now 11 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Washington state, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

MIS-C is a rare but serious inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19. Cases were first identified by healthcare providers in the United Kingdom in April.

Six cases of MIS-C in the state are in children 9 years old or younger, and five are in patients 10 or older.

After 63 years of business in Everett, Glacier Lanes bowling alley closed its doors permanently this week.

Now, owners of bowling centers across the state are fearful that if a change isn’t made to the governor’s phased approach to reopening the state, others will see the same fate.

Bowling alleys had been included as one of the businesses that could reopen in Phase 3. But Gov. Jay Inslee reworked his phased approach to reopening the state and bowling alleys were pushed to the least restrictive phase, Phase 4.

Think you spotted an Asian giant hornet in your backyard? Check again.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture launched a campaign this week to educate the public about insects that look similar to the invasive hornet.

More than 2,000 potential sightings of the Asian giant hornet were reported to WSDA over several months. Almost all of them turned out to be false reports.

State and federal officials are completing the final stage of mountain goat relocation from the Olympics to the North Cascades before the project moves into lethal removal this fall.

The fourth and final two-week round of helicopter removals began July 27 and is expected to wrap up this week.

The National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, and local tribes are partnering to remove the goats from the Olympic Peninsula after humans introduced them to the area in the 1920s.

