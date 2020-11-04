5 things you need to know this weekend

Stay-at-home order extended; pandemic scenarios report; unemployment questions answered; Tacoma nurse brings home COVID-19; recession outlook.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is extending the state’s stay-home order through May 31.

He unveiled a four-phase approach to reopening the state Friday. Each phase will still require social distancing and continued health precautions.

He said Phase 1 could be fully implemented by mid-May, and each phase would last at least three weeks.

A report from the University of Minnesota outlines three possible scenarios for the future of the coronavirus pandemic, including the possibility it lasts 18 to 24 months and doesn’t end until 60% to 70% of the population is immune.

Here are the three scenarios:

Peaks and valleys – The first wave we're experiencing now is followed by repetitive smaller waves that occur through the summer and then consistently over a 1- to 2-year period, eventually diminishing sometime in 2021.

Fall peak – The Northern Hemisphere experiences an even larger wave of cases in the fall or winter of 2020 and then one or more smaller waves in 2021.

Slow burn – After the wave of cases in spring 2020, there is a "slow burn" of ongoing transmission and case occurrence, but without a clear wave pattern.

One of the most common questions we’ve gotten about unemployment is whether the extra $600 per week in unemployment that was provided under the CARES Act will be taxed. Although your federal stimulus check is not taxed, unemployment income is considered taxable income.

You can choose to withhold the federal taxes now, and the flat tax rate is 10%. Since there is no state income tax in Washington, that $600 turns into $540.

A Tacoma nurse says her fears of bringing home coronavirus came true, and now her husband is sick with COVID-19 and on a ventilator.

Tammy Edwards said she took precautions but tested positive for the virus in early April. Her husband Brian’s case was much worse than hers, and he ended up in the hospital.

Now there are small, hopeful signs Brian’s condition is improving.

First quarter earnings were grim, and if GDP is down two quarters in a row, economists will label the time as a recession.

Thomas Gilbert, a University of Washington professor of finance and business economics, said he didn’t think we are headed into a depression, but the recession would be “quite bad” as re-opening the economy will take time.

Gilbert says now is the time to manage your expenses like "crazy," including evaluating subscriptions, looking for discounts or shuffling credit card debt to cards with lower interest rates.

