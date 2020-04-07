5 things you need to know this weekend

Local firework shows; Increased patrols on the water; Ocean Shores prepares for the Fourth; Extended ferry wait times; Tracking black bears in Washington.

With many firework displays canceled in western Washington this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, communities are coming up with new ways to commemorate the holiday.

Several cities are hosting virtual events, where people can watch firework shows online via live streaming, or drive-in events for families and small groups to meet social distancing requirements.

Boaters planning to go out on the water during the Fourth of July weekend should expect to see increased patrols on the water.

It’s part of Operation Dry Water, a nationally coordinated effort that focuses on boating under the influence (BUI) awareness and enforcement. Extra law enforcement patrols will be on fresh and marine waters across Washington from July 3-5.

Nationally, alcohol is the primary contributing factor in fatal boating accidents, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials in Ocean Shores are bracing for a busy Fourth of July weekend.

Campsites and hotel rooms on the coast have been booked for weeks, said Grays Harbor Sheriff Rick Scott who expects this year’s July Fourth, despite mask orders and other coronavirus restrictions, to be “like any other.”

A spokesperson for the Grays Harbor Community Hospital said staff ordered extra COVID-19 masks to be administered next week for locals who had contact with visitors to the beach.

Those who plan on traveling by Washington State Ferry over the Fourth of July weekend should prepare for long waits, according to WSF.

Several routes are operating on reduced schedules in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The busiest sailings trips will likely be eastbound Sunday, July 5 as travelers return from their Independence Day getaways.

Researchers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are using a new technique — to this state agency at least — to figure out how many black bears live here.

The team is studying population density by using barbed wire traps that collect hair from the bears. The specimens allow a lab to weed out other species from a sample, and even identify and track individual bears over time.

Also see: Seattle local forecast